Chilly, sunny and dry Monday; tracking chance of weekend rain, snow

We're starting the week with a cold early Monday morning with temperatures in the lower-30s. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says as the day goes on we'll gradually warm up the upper-40s which is above the seasonal average.

Winds will be light from the west at between five and 10 mph -- so nothing too concerning there. We'll have a fairly sunny day but there will be some clouds.

The calm, quiet weather pattern continues into most of the week so expect pretty much the same except with a bit more sunshine over the next few days.

Nights will remain cold and tonight the low will be only 34 degrees -- turn up the heat folks!

We're keeping a close eye as a storm system heads our way later this week. Right now, it looks like rain locally and some snow showers for the mountains. The models are not settling down on a consensus yet but there is a chance of a coastal storm developing. Gwen says there is still lots of uncertainty as to whether or not it will happen, or even if it does, if it will impact us at all.

