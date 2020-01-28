Breezy, chilly and dry with highs in the 40s Tuesday; weekend system could bring chance for rain, snow
WASHINGTON - It's a quiet start to Tuesday morning with chilly temperatures in the mid-30s.
FOX 5's Sue Palka says we should keep a bit more sunshine around for the first half of the day but a mix of clouds and sun is expected by the afternoon with seasonably cool temperatures in the mid-40s.
While most of the work week is quiet we are keeping an eye on Saturday's forecast. It's possible there will be a chance for rain or snow showers depending on the track of the storm.
It's also possible that the coastal storm tracks far enough south that it's a miss for the Washington, D.C. region. We still have plenty of time to keep you ahead of any updates to the weekend forecast!
