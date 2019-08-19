Soldier home for the holidays and his 1-year-old son killed in head-on collision
A Tennessee community is mourning the loss of a soldier who was home for Christmas and his 1-year-old son, who were both killed in a head-on car crash Thursday night.
D.C. native Dave Chappelle receives Mark Twain award for lifetime achievement in comedy
Dave Chappelle has built a career on pushing boundaries and challenging social conventions. But his greatest act of defiance may have come Sunday night at Washington's Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Newborn babies dressed in Nationals gear at Inova Hospital ready for game day
Baby shark, do do, do do do do.
Washington Nationals adorable themed newborn baby photoshoot will melt your heart
After years of trying to conceive and a few miscarriages, a local couple—who are huge Nationals fans-- celebrated their newborn with a very special photoshoot.
Good dog at shelter for more than 500 days looking for forever home
A very lovable dog who has spent more than 500 days at a Maryland animal shelter is looking for the happy ending she deserves.
Washington Nationals fever spreads to 'Nationals Mall'
It’s all things Nats in D.C. – and that includes the National Mall!
Parents in search of liver donor for 7-month-old baby boy
A 7-month-old may not live to see his first birthday because of a disease he was born with that impacts his liver.
Jane Fonda arrested in Washington, DC at climate change rally
Jane Fonda was arrested on Friday after declaring she took time off her Netflix series to spend months engaging in political activism.
Construction worker struck and killed, others injured after crash in Hagerstown: police
A construction worker is dead and another is injured after a crash in Hagerstown Thursday afternoon.
Adorable video shows excited toddler greeting big sister at school bus
This brother-sister duo hugging each other after school will melt your heart.
Free on-street parking could be a thing of the past ahead of Silver Line extension in Ashburn
If you live or work near the site of the future Ashburn Metro Station in Loudoun County, you may not be able to park for free anymore.
Northwest man charged with murder after towing dispute in College Park
A Northwest D.C. man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a tow-truck company employee in College Park on Sunday.
‘Connor Strong’: Student recovering from multiple brain surgeries receives incredible welcome from peers
A heartwarming surprise for a beloved student is going viral.
Retired Charles County police officer rescues injured owl in Dentsville
A retired Charles County police officer traveling through Dentsville on Wednesday stopped to rescue a tiny owl who she found in the middle of the road.
Chick-fil-A employee goes above and beyond to retrieve woman's phone from storm drain: 'I hugged him'
A Chick-fil-A employee who was off the clock did not hesitate to help a customer having a bad day.
DC students, teachers killed on 9/11 remembered by school family on 18th anniversary of terror attacks
In a heartfelt tribute posted to social media, D.C. Public Schools remembers three students and three teachers lost on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack.
Ex-Secret Service dog credited with saving Obama from White House intruder to receive British award
A dog who is credited with saving former President Barack Obama from an intruder at the White House will be honored for his heroism.
Little girl with rare disease captivated by beauty ad of woman in wheelchair
A precious photo of a 4-year-old admiring an ad of a woman that "looks like her" has melted social media's heart.
Happy Birthday Bei Bei, DC's favorite giant panda turns 4
They grow up so fast! The fuzzy panda's birthday comes with a bittersweet celebration this year.
7th grader auctions prized pig at county fair for $15K, donates all of the proceeds to St. Jude
The generosity of a 7th grader went viral after he auctioned off a large pig at a local fair in Ohio, donating all of the $15,000 he made to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.