Delta, American and United suspend flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak
Both Delta and American Airlines have cut all flights to China as the deadly new coronavirus spreads. United is suspending flights to three big cities but will continue flying to Hong Kong.
US quarantines 195 American evacuees from China in California
U.S. health officials have issued a quarantine order for all 195 American evacuees from China for two weeks.
Passenger jet carrying U.S. citizens from Wuhan arrives at March Air Reserve Base
A jet airliner carrying a reported 201 American evacuees from Wuhan, China landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County Wednesday morning.
7,000 people held on cruise ship in Italy over possible coronavirus case
Italian authorities aren't letting some 7,000 people off a cruise ship while officials check for a possible infection.
Coronavirus by the numbers: 7,800 infected worldwide
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,800 people.