Washington Football Team trails Philadelphia 17-7 at halftime in home opener

The Washington Football Team is trailing in its first game of the 2020 campaign 17-7 during halftime at FedEx Field.

An stadium left empty due to COVID-19 concerns greeted the NFC East Division rivals.

Prior to the National Anthem, players from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington locked arms at midfield for a moment of unity before the game.

Eagles' players returned to the locker room for the anthem, while Washington players knelt before the anthem and stood during it.

Philadelphia took the lead minutes after kickoff when Carson Wentz connected with Zach Ertz for a 5-yard touchdown strike.

With just over two minutes remaining in the quarter, Jake Elliott expanded the Eagles’ lead to 10-0 from 38 yards out.

At the 6:54 mark in the second quarter, Wentz threw his second touchdown pass, going over the top to find tight end Dallas Goedert for a 34-yard score.

Washington clawed back 7 points with under one minute remaining in the half when Dwayne Haskins, Jr. delivered a 6-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas.

Washington has seen plenty of turmoil in the offseason.

After firing former coach Jay Gruden and President Bruce Allen, the franchise hired respected coach Ron Rivera.

But the storied franchise’s troubles continued to mount over the summer. In the midst of social unrest across the country, Washington eliminated its controversial former nickname.

Finally, a sexual harassment scandal cast a shadow on the franchise’s top brass – including owner Dan Snyder.

