Washington football team releases Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest

Washington football team running back Derrius Guice has been released after being arrested on domestic violence charges, the team said on Friday night.

According to the team, they learned that such an arrest could be coming on Thursday.

Shortly after that, the team informed Guice that he would be “excused from all team activity.”

After the charges were filed, he was released from the team.

According to the Washington Post, the charges include strangulation, assault and battery, and destruction of property.

