Virginia AG to investigate Commanders' alleged unlawful financial conduct

Virginia's attorney general is opening an investigation into the Washington Commanders' alleged financial improprieties.

Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to the team's lawyer today.

Within the letter to the team, Miyares says he views it as his responsibility to "carefully examine the material facts."

This comes after members of Congress sent their own letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) saying team executives – including owner Dan Snyder – may have engaged in unlawful financial conduct.

Officials say the Commanders may have intentionally withheld millions of dollars from both fans and the NFL.

The Commanders responded with its own 105-page letter to the FTC denying those claims.

The team added that the House's Oversight Committee didn't request any documents from the Commanders, or ask any questions, before going to the FTC.

Virginia's investigation will be led by Deputy Attorney General of the Civil Division, Steven Popps.