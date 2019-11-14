Redskins safety cooperating with investigation into woman’s death: report

article

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is cooperating with police, who are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman at a Virginia hospital, according to a report.

TMZ says Nicholson has not been arrested, nor has he been charged with a crime.

The outlet says the victim was taken to a hospital in Ashburn, Va., around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to TMZ, authorities believe she died of a drug overdose.

Nicholson and one other man reportedly brought the woman to the hospital.

Additional details are available on TMZ.com.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

