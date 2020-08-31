John Thompson, legendary former Georgetown men's basketball coach, dies at 78, ESPN reports

John Thompson, the legendary former head coach of the Georgetown men's basketball team who captured the NCAA championship in 1984, has died, according to ESPN.

Former head coach John Thosmpson Jr. of the Georgetown Hoyas looks on after a college basketball game against the Seton Hall Pirates at the Capital One Arena on March 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Thompson played NBA basketball before beginning his hall-of-fame coaching career at Georgetown University in 1972. He transformed the school's basketball program, leading them to numerous NCAA tournament appearances throughout his nearly three decades with the team. In 1984, he became the first African-American head coach to win a NCAA championship.

His son, John Thompson III, known as "JT3," was Georgetown's head coach for 13 seasons, including a run to the Final Four in 2007.

In a tweet, ESPN said Thompson's coaching legacy includes the recruitment and development of Hall of Fame players Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Allen Iverson.