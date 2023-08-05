Commanders 'Crazy in Love' with Beyoncé, too

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is stopping in D.C. this weekend, and in case you haven't noticed, the city is bursting with energy.

Even the Washington Commanders are "Crazy in Love" with the superstar songstress.

All week, coaches and players have been sprinkling in song titles and lyrics into their answers during press conferences.

Queen Bey is taking over FedEx Field Saturday and Sunday, so it was only right to salute her properly.

Plus, it was pretty funny to hear Head Coach Ron Rivera say, "Slay the trick or you get eliminated," and "I got hot sauce in my bag. Let's roll."

Watch the Commanders ode to Beyoncé below: