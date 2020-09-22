How to increase your return on investment with a bath remodel

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

article

A bathroom remodel offers some of the biggest returns in terms of boosting your home’s value even for minor cosmetic changes.

Even if you only have a small amount of time and a small budget, focusing on your bathroom remodel can more than pay you back in the end.

Your bathroom remodel return on investment will depend on how funds are allocated to different areas of the bathroom as well as your home’s location, as some regions in the country have a higher ROI for a bathroom remodel than others. But how much value does a bathroom remodel add on average?

How Much Does a Bathroom Remodel Increase Home Value?

The Average Return on a Bathroom Remodel

Since no two bathrooms are exactly alike, each remodeling project will produce a slightly different ROI. Nevertheless, a bathroom remodel represents a huge potential for increase in home value. In fact, the two most important rooms to update prior to selling a home are the kitchen and bathroom.

While additional factors like the type of home you have and your neighborhood have an impact on a bathroom remodel’s ROI, the average midscale bathroom remodel in the Washington, DC area yields a 70 percent return on investment.

Strategic planning and budgeting, clarity on current design trends, and partnering with highly skilled contractors can all increase your chances of a better ROI upon resale.

How to Get the Most Return on Bathroom Remodel

Convert a Bathtub to a Shower

Remodeling your bathroom by converting your old tub into a shower can greatly increase your ROI. Not only do most Americans prefer showers to baths, but certain demographics like elderly couples will require a shower for greater comfort and safety.

Before you rip out every bathtub, however, remember that they are often a key selling point for home buyers, especially young families with children or pets. You’ll want at least one upgraded bathtub in the home, so consider replacing your old bathtub with a new one.

Fix Anything that Doesn’t Work First

One way to ensure you get the greatest return on your bathroom remodel is to start with anything that’s already malfunctioning. No buyer wants to worry about maintenance issues as soon as they purchase a home, so give your bathroom a look around for anything that isn’t working.

This includes a leaky faucet, cracked tiles, a bad paint job, areas of mold, and so on. Look for water damage or rust and be sure to tackle it first and foremost.

If your bathroom needs any serious repairs, such as fixing structural issues, plumbing problems, or shower and toilet issues, be sure to contact a professional who can get the job done well.

Stick to Your Budget

It’s easy to get carried away when you find new hardware or tiles you like at the home improvement store, but if you don’t develop a strict budget from the start of your project and stick with it, it will be incredibly difficult to get a good ROI for your bathroom remodel.

Identify what areas of the bathroom will bring in the largest return—such as the tub or shower—then set a budget for that project and develop a clear plan for sticking to it.

Ready to Remodel Your Bath or Shower?

So, how much does a bathroom remodel increase home value? While factors like the type of remodel project, your budget, and home location can affect the exact numbers, what doesn’t change is that to really increase the value of your home, the bathroom remodel needs to be done well by highly qualified professionals.

Reputable remodelers such as Long Baths™, provide quality materials, craftsmanship and back their work with a warranty. If you’re looking to upgrade your bathroom, make sure you do your homework, and only work with a licensed and bonded remodeler with a good reputation in the community such as Long Baths™.

