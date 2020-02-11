The Good Word: Preacher and author Renee Hubb

DC native, teenage mother and author Rennee Hubb returns to The Good Word with Tisha Lewis.

Renee is launching her 2020 vision movement, encouraging people to focus on achieving their goals in 2020. She talks about the power of creating a vision board, the importance of starting your goals now and the power of praying for yourself.

Renee had two daughters by the time she was 18 years old and shares her powerful message of perseverance, faith and overcoming the obstacles of teenage motherhood. She is the author of ‘From Bound 2 Found.’

