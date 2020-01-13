On The Hill Podcast: A chat with Institute for Women's Policy Research President and CEO Nicole Mason

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - This time the On The Hill Podcast welcomes Nicole Mason.

She’s the president and C.E.O. of the Institute For Women’s Policy Research.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Six women candidates for President started in the race and now only two, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar remain.

Women make up 53% of our electorate.

So what’s different about 2020’s race in the wake of a 2016 campaign that saw Democrats nominate a woman? We’ll discuss that and more. Join us.

Have a topic you want Fitz to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or drop him an email.

On The Hill is a weekly politics podcast featuring FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald in which he expands on the conversations that are the staple of Sunday morning political talk in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: The On The Hill podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom