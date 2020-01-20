On the Hill: A chat with author and former Senate candidate Neal Simon

This time the On the Hill Podcast welcomes Neal Simon.

He’s a former Independent candidate for U.S. Senator in Maryland, who’s now the author of a new book called “Contract to Unite America.”

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Neal talks about what it was like trying to run as an independent in a political system dominated by Democrats and Republicans.

Now he’s written a book to try and find a way back from the extreme political divides on the left and the right. Join us!

Have a topic you want Fitz to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or drop him an email.

On The Hill is a weekly politics podcast featuring FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald in which he expands on the conversations that are the staple of Sunday morning political talk in Washington, D.C.

SUBSCRIBE: The On The Hill podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom