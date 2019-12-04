Zoning hearing scheduled Wednesday for DC bagel shop facing opposition to new Georgetown location

A Board of Zoning Adjustment hearing will be held Wednesday to determine the fate of a popular bagel shop’s new location in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

The locally-owned Call Your Mother deli on Georgia Avenue wants to expand into a location on 35th and O Streets.

Some neighbors who are opposed to the new location say the deli will bring traffic and could increase the rodent problem in the neighborhood.

The owners say if the variance is approved on Wednesday they expect to open their doors at the new Georgetown location the following day.

