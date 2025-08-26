YouTube TV customers may soon lose FOX sports, news, and primetime shows

The Brief FOX 5 DC is in danger of being dropped from YouTube TV. That would impact customers’ ability to watch everything from shows to sports to news. Visit KeepFOX.com for updates and details on what this means for you.



FOX’s contract with YouTube TV is about to expire. While FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement, it’s possible that Google and FOX could fail to come to an agreement.

If that happens, FOX’s channels and shows – including this station – could disappear from YouTube TV.

What's at risk:

Here’s what could be dropped from YouTube TV:

FOX 5 DC

FOX Sports

FS1

FS2

Big Ten Network

FOX Deportes

FOX News Channel

YouTube TV customers may lose different channels depending on where they live. Click here to see all the FOX channels at risk in your area.

What that means for sports:

YouTube TV customers could lose coverage of some of this fall’s biggest sporting events like the NFL on FOX, along with College Football on FOX, FS1 and Big Ten Network, and MLB on FOX and FS1.

Even with NFL Sunday Ticket, if YouTube TV drops FOX, customers will not get "every game, every Sunday all in one place." You will miss any Washington Commanders games broadcast on your local FOX station.

Local impact:

If YouTube TV drops FOX, you will lose your FOX 5 DC local news, sports, and traffic, along with important Washington, D.C. weather coverage during the peak of hurricane season.

What you can do:

Right now, you can let YouTube TV know you want to keep FOX and that FOX’s sports, entertainment and local news channels are important to you.

Click here to contact YouTube TV . You can chat directly or request a call back.

Visit KEEPFOX.com for more information and updates.













