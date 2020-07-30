Young child in critical condition after falling from window in Northwest DC, officials say
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A very young child is suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries after falling from a window in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon.
D.C. Fire and EMS officials tell FOX 5 the child reportedly fell at around 1 p.m. in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW.
Officials say the child was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
