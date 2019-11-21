Woman’s body discovered along I-95 in Prince George’s County, police say 

A woman’s body was discovered on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County on Thursday, according to officials.

Maryland State Police said a driver called police after the motorist spotted the woman’s body on the shoulder of northbound I-95 near Route 198 in Laurel at about 7:30 a.m.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, according to officials.

Authorities closed multiple lanes on I-95 as they investigated the scene. Investigators said no cause of death has been determined at this time.

If you have any information that can aid detectives in their investigation, you are urged to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at (301) 345-2101.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.