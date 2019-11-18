Woman shot, man injured in Chevy Chase area of Montgomery County

Authorities say a woman was shot and a man suffered injuries early Monday morning in Montgomery County

Detectives say the incident was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace in the Chevy Chase area.

The woman who was shot suffered what police call non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say the man also suffered a non-life-threatening injury but the nature of his injury has yet to be confirmed.

The investigation is continuing at this time.