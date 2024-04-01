Woman shot in leg by alleged teen suspects following home break-in, police say

A woman was shot in the leg after alleged break-in suspects got into a fight while inside her home in Northwest, D.C. police say.

Police were called to the 500 block of Peabody Street in Northwest around 3:30 a.m. on March 29 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they were met by the 911 caller and a witness. Inside, the woman who had been shot was sitting on a toilet in the bathroom, conscious and breathing. D.C. Fire and EMS arrived at the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim told police that she had been sleeping in the house with two other people there when she heard noises that sounded like people walking in the kitchen area.

The 911 caller said he got up to use the bathroom when he heard what sounded like people walking in the kitchen area. He said at that moment, he saw one suspect at the doorway of the room where the victim and the witnesses were located and three other suspects walking toward the same room. All the suspects were armed with handguns.

Police say those inside the home heard three shots fired, then there was some tussling among the suspects. The victim was subsequently struck by one bullet in her right lower leg.

All of the suspects fled the scene through the back door of the listed location. It's not known which direction they fled in.

The two witnesses inside of the home said they were woken up by the sounds of gunshots, while they were sleeping.

The witness told police that they saw two suspects all dressed in black clothing, tussling then fled the scene shortly thereafter. The victim described the suspects as four black males in all black clothing who appeared to be teens, all armed with guns.

Anyone with information on this case should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.