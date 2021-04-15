Expand / Collapse search

Woman shoots man after sideswiping him in suspected DC road rage incident, police say

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say shot a man in a suspected road rage incident early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Massachusetts Avenue where police say the woman’s vehicle sideswiped the victim’s vehicle. Authorities say after the crash, the woman got out of her car and shot the man.

The victim, an adult male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are searching for a 2-door dark colored vehicle with heavy tint and shiny wheels. The shooting is still under investigation at this time.