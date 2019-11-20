Woman says man grabbed her, pulled her from seat on Metro train; police search for suspect

Authorities have charged a man with assault after he allegedly grabbed and tried to pull a woman off a Metro train in Prince George's County.

The incident was reported Sunday around 11:45am on a Green Line train at the Branch Avenue station in Suitland.

Officials say officers arrived and located the victim who identified the suspect. 33-year-old Marcus Mullins was located and committed for a mental health evaluation due to his mental state, authorities say. He was then released.

After he was released, Metro Transit Police say they charged Mullins with second degree assault and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The victim spoke with FOX 5 and said Mullins grabbed her by her wrists and pulled her out of her seat. She said a woman say what was going on and intervened.