Woman kayaker killed after being trapped under rock during boating trip in Potomac River

A woman was killed after she became trapped under a rock while kayaking in the Potomac River over the weekend.

Emergency responders were called to the part of river around Little Falls Sunday afternoon near the border between D.C. and Montgomery County.

The woman was part of a group of about two dozen people from an out-of-state college who were on a boating trip when the accident happened.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Officials say the woman was pinned under the rock by river hydraulics. Others tried to help her before emergency crews arrived but were unsuccessful.

The investigation is still ongoing. The woman’s identity has not been released.