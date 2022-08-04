Woman injured after shooting inside DC library

Police are on the scene of a shooting inside a Southeast D.C. library, that left a woman injured.

Police confirmed to FOX 5 that a call came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library located at 1800 block of Good Hope Road.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. Police say she was transported to a hospital, but have not released updates on the woman's condition.

They added that the shooting involved a special police officer, but did not indicate what that special police officer's role in the shooting was.

Police also have not indicated what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.