Woman in serious condition after dog attack in Fort Washington, police say

A woman was seriously injured in a dog attack Wednesday night in Fort Washington.

Prince George's County police say the attack happened in the 11000 block of McKay Rd. at around 8 p.m.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 News app for local breaking news alerts on-the-go

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured woman surrounded by two dogs.

Police say the dogs charged at the officers and they discharged their weapons, shooting both dogs.

One dog is deceased and the other is still on the loose but believed to be injured, according to police.

Advertisement

PGPD Chief Hank Stawinski spoke at the scene. Watch below: