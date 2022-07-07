Woman found fatally stabbed in a Prince George's County apartment

article

Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Chillum.

Police say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday evening in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street.

Investigators said they were responding to a welfare call and found the female victim unresponsive inside an apartment.

No suspect is in custody right now, but police say they believe this was an isolated incident, and they don't think there's any danger to the public.

