Woman carjacked while pumping gas in Montgomery County

An investigation is underway into a carjacking at a Montgomery County, Maryland gas station on Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Giant gas station located at 8500 Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Police say the stolen car was an older model Range Rover.

FOX 5 spoke with the carjacking victim, who says she was attempting to pump gas when the car was stolen.

She says she was entering her payment information at the pump, when the car was stolen.

She tells FOX 5 the carjacking seemed to happen in the matter of seconds.

Investigators have not indicated what led up to the carjacking or if a weapon was used during the incident.

They have also not released any suspect information in the case.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.