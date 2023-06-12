Woman, boy injured in Woodbridge community shooting

A woman and a boy were shot in Woodbridge Monday afternoon, and now police are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

The shooting, according to Prince William County Police Department, took place around 3:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Cloverdale Road.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department believe both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.