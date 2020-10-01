Woman attacked by coyote while walking dog in Rockville

article

The Rockville City Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for an animal, believed to be a coyote, that attacked a woman walking her dog.

According to officials, the 59-year-old woman was walking her small dog on Winder Court around 10 a.m. Thursday morning when she was attacked. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog was also quarantined.

Police said the attack followed a sighting of a coyote acting aggressively near Princeton Place around 5:30 a.m. A man walking a dog saw the coyote and made loud noises to scare the animal away.



A third sighting occurred around 11 a.m.when a homeowner on a deck on Aster Boulevard saw their dog barking at a coyote from the backyard, according to a release. The dog was taken to a veterinarian, but it is unclear the dog was injured.



Officials say you should take these steps if you encounter a coyote and feel threatened:

- Make loud noises and wave your arms or throw things in the direction of the coyote.

- If you are with a dog, put it on a leash or pick it up.

- Back away slowly and carefully. Never run. Running will increase the likelihood of an attack. You cannot outrun a coyote.

- Coyotes show aggression by growling. If the coyote becomes aggressive, throw sticks or clumps of dirt at the ground near the coyote. Avoid throwing at the coyote’s head, as this may intensify the animal’s aggression.

- Be loud and bold.

- De-escalation is the best strategy if an attack looks increasingly possible. If the coyote’s aggression increases, try again to back away slowly.

- Call 911 to report the incident.