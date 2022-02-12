WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snow expected to hit parts of the DC region Saturday into Sunday

The weekend will start with another spring-like day, but don't put your coats away just yet, because more cold temperatures and snow are on the way.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Temperatures throughout the day on Saturday will be in the 50s, but they will begin to drop as a cold front moves through during the day.

We could see rain showers Saturday evening, before the cold air takes over and changes the precipitation to snow overnight into Sunday.

As a result of the expected precipitation, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon.

The D.C. region is expected to get a coating to one inch of snow, while some areas south of Prince George's County to Central Virginia could pick up 1-2 inches.

The cold air will stick around Sunday and Monday with highs in the 30s, before we see a warm-up later in the week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5