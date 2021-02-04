Will the Virginia school year be extended? Northam expected to announce Friday

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce that he plans on extending the public school year into the summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a live interview he did with The Washington Post on Thursday.

Coronavirus has severely disrupted traditional learning across the country and in the DMV with different counties taking different approaches when it comes to in-person vs. virtual learning during the pandemic.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan previously announced that all schools should be in-person by March 1.

Fairfax County in Virginia is expected to vote Thursday night on whether or not to remain virtual or resume in-person learning.

Other districts, such as Loudon County, have decided to use a hybrid learning approach with some in-person and some virtual classes.

