Widespread power outages reported in Alexandria, Arlington

article

Widespread power outages have been reported in Alexandria and Arlington tonight.

A Dominion Energy spokesperson says they have traced the outage to a circuit at a substation –– crews are currently working to fix the issue.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

For now, Alexandria Police say the Richmond-based power company has provided an estimated restoration time of 1 a.m.

There are currently around 13,751 customers without power in Northern Virginia.

Advertisement

If your power is out, you can report it here: https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency