Widespread power outages reported in Alexandria, Arlington
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Widespread power outages have been reported in Alexandria and Arlington tonight.
A Dominion Energy spokesperson says they have traced the outage to a circuit at a substation –– crews are currently working to fix the issue.
For now, Alexandria Police say the Richmond-based power company has provided an estimated restoration time of 1 a.m.
There are currently around 13,751 customers without power in Northern Virginia.
If your power is out, you can report it here: https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency