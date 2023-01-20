MARC train service suspended following ‘system communication issues’: officials

Transportation officials are reporting MARC train service has been suspended Friday morning. The cancellations are impacting commutes across the D.C. region.

According to the Maryland Transit Administration’s service alert page online, trains on the Brunswick, Camden and Penn lines have been canceled.

"Due to a system wide outage all service has been temporary suspended," they posted online. "No estimated time for restoration of service. Technicians are working to restore service. Updates will be provided as they become available."

Updates can be found online on the service alerts page.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.