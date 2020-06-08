WHO: Spread of COVID-19 from asymptomatic individuals is ‘rare’

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it believes the spread of the novel coronavirus from people who are asymptomatic is “rare.”

Previous research indicated that individuals who have contracted COVID-19 but exhibited none of the common symptoms were rapidly contributing to the high surge of COVID-19 infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously noted that some people who contract COVID-19 may not show any symptoms until 14 days after being infected.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said that while countries are reporting cases of asymptomatic individuals spreading the coronavirus, many of those individuals have “really mild disease.”

When asked what proportion of asymptomatic individuals actually contribute to the spread of COVID-19, Van Kerkhove said that when observing countries who implement meticulous contact tracing of individuals who are either asymptomatic or present no “COVID-like” symptoms, transmission is rare.

“From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” said Van Kerkhove.

She added that by identifying, following and isolating symptomatic individuals would “drastically” reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

FILE - WHO Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove speaks at a virtual news briefing on COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) from the WHO headquarters in Geneva on April 6, 2020. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The announcement comes as many have expressed concern over coronavirus spikes due to the recent police brutality protests that have erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd.

“Whether they’re fired up or not, that doesn’t prevent them from getting the virus,” said Bradley Pollock, chairman of the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of California, Davis.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, delivered a message for the protesters who gathered in the southern city: “If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week.”

The CDC has warned on its website that it may be possible for one to contract the coronavirus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes. But the CDC said that “this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about how this virus spreads.”

Health experts fear that silent carriers of the virus could unwittingly infect others at protests where people are packed cheek to jowl, many without masks, many chanting, singing or shouting. The virus is dispersed by microscopic droplets in the air when people cough, sneeze, sing or talk.

One study published on March 12 in “Eurosurveillance,” a peer-reviewed medical journal, found that 17.9% of the 3,711 passengers and crew members aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship were asymptomatic.

According to the study, 3,063 people on board the ship were administered COVID-19 tests. A total of 634 people tested positive as of Feb. 20.

