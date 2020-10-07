Watch the VP debate: Pence, Harris clash on coronavirus, taxes, health care

Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris faced off Wednesday for the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election, forgoing the traditional handshake, separated by plexiglass due to the COVID-19 pandemic after taking the stage.

The debate, taking place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, is happening as President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending three days at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participate in the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COVID-19

The debate’s moderator, USA TODAY’s Susan Page, started the conversation with a question about the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the death of more than 210,000 Americans.

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said of the Trump administration’s pandemic response. “They knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you.”

Pence noted the Trump administration’s suspension of all travel from China at the onset of the outbreak, and said the president “has put the health of America first.”

“When you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way,“ Pence said. "It looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about."

Pence touted the speed at which experimental COVID-19 treatments and vaccines have been developed under the Trump administration. While there has not yet been a vaccine approved, there are currently several in large-scale efficacy trials.

“Under President Trump’s leadership and Operation Warp Speed, we believe we’ll have literally tens of millions of doses of the vaccine before the end of this year,” Pence added.

Over the last week, several politicians connected to Trump’s orbit have confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19, sparking concern over whether the vice presidential debate could even happen safely and efficiently. The vice president has continued to test negative for the coronavirus.

Harris and Pence were separated by a transparent barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission on stage. The candidates appeared on stage exactly 12.25 feet apart, and audience members were required to wear masks.

Taxes

The New York Times reported last month that Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president, and again in 2017, his first year in office. The report said Trump paid no federal income taxes for 10 of the 15 years before that.

“I literally said, ‘You mean $750,000?’ No, $750,” Harris said about the report. Trump has refused to release his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public.

Harris slammed Trump’s lack of transparency, saying Biden has been transparent “for years.”

In a strategic move hours prior to the first presidential debate, Biden released his 2019 tax returns just hours before the debate, showing that he and his wife, Jill, paid almost $300,000 in federal taxes in 2019, including almost $288,000 in personal income tax.

“When we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody, and it would be really good who the president of the United States, the commander-in-chief, owes money to. Because the American people have a right to know what is influencing his decisions,” Harris added.

On the economy and taxes, Pence said Trump has “cut taxes across the board” and claimed that Biden would raise taxes “on day one” in office.

"I think this is supposed to be a debate based on fact and truth," Harris responded.

Health care

On the topic of health care, Harris slammed the Trump administration’s support of the challenge to the Affordable Care Act before the Supreme Court.

"If you have a pre-existing condition — heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer — they're coming for you," she said.

Pence responded by saying, "Obamacare was a disaster. The American people remember it well." He added that the Trump administration has a plan to cover people with preexisting conditions.

The stakes

Ultimately, the debate will be a chance for voters to decide which candidate would best support the president of the United States, but the pandemic is likely to be at the forefront of the topics discussed.

Harris is making history as the first Black woman to appear in a vice presidential debate. Pence is appearing in the vice presidential debate for a second time.

Meanwhile, the second presidential debate is slated for Thursday, Oct. 15.

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains positive for the coronavirus.

Biden said that he’s “looking forward to being able to debate him,” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

