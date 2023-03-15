Watch: Electron rocket launch from Virginia Space’s Wallops Island facility

After several weather delays, the second Electron rocket launched from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Thursday evening.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket blasted off from Launch Complex 2 just before 6:40 p.m.

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket launched from Launch Complex 2 located on Wallops Island, Virginia, Jan. 24, 2023. Photo Credit Rocket Lab Brady Kenniston ALT text: A nighttime photography of a black and white rocket just seconds launching off a launch Expand

Rocket Lab's "Stronger Together" mission was the second Rocket Lab launch from Wallops Island, following its "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission in January.

"We are excited about the opportunity to increase our launch tempo," said Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., Virginia Space CEO and Executive Director. "We are proud of our partnership with Rocket Lab and the work we are doing together to launch the company’s second Electron rocket from MARS."

Satellite manufacturer and earth observation company Capella Space is onboard for this launch, which NASA says is aimed at fostering a growing low-Earth space economy.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout much of the East Coast of the United States.

If you're interested in viewing the launch in person, viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park, Curtis Merritt Harbor, and the Beach Road causeway between Chincoteague and Assateague islands. NASA's Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center and grounds will not be open for launch viewing but will be open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. for those looking for additional launch viewing information.

The launch can also be viewed online via FOX5.com and Rocket Lab’s livestream here.