Walt Disney World closing hotels, stores to fight the spread of coronavirus

Disney announced it is expanding its closures to include all Disney owned and operated stores and hotels in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Monday marked the first day all Disney World theme parks were closed. Disney said the parks will remain closed until the end of March.

Disney is now set to close all Disney owned and operated stores starting Tuesday, March 17, including the locations at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim. Other stores located in the shopping centers will have to decide if they want to stay open or adjust operations.

Disney is also set to close all of its hotels at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort starting at 5 p.m. on March 20. Officials said Friday’s closure will give guests time to make other arrangements.

Disney officials said all of the closures were made out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of its employees and guests to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Financial experts believe the move will have a massive economic impact in Florida.

“Seventy-five million visitors came in last year and basically 75 billion dollars from tourism impacting the economy which supports a half-million jobs just in Central Florida. So, two weeks, not good,” said Fox News Financial Expert Gary Kaltbaum.

