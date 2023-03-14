Virginia woman wanted for escaping treatment center in St. Mary's County

article

The search is on for a Mechanicsville woman who escaped from a residential treatment facility over the weekend.

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Karen Anne Granville has been missing for days. Granville, the sheriff's office said, left the treatment Center on Friday, March 10.

She was previously being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status for theft and robbery.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on Granville's whereabouts to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to tipsters who deliver information that leads to an arrest or indictment.