Virginia voting opens with long lines

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Virginia
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots for the 2020 election at an early, in-person voting location in Arlington, Virginia, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Va. - Northern Virginia residents hoping to get a jump on the first day of early voting in the Commonwealth.

State and local officials in Virginia relentlessly promoted voting by mail heading into fall, but that didn’t stop people from exercising the tried and true method on Friday.

Early voting underway in Virginia

Election Day is almost here - and Virginians will be able to begin early voting today.

A scan of social media revealed long lines in places like Arlington, Fairfax, Alexandria and Leesburg.

Long lines have plagued polling places in the District, Maryland and Virginia as COVID-19 restrictions prompted officials put in place social distancing guidelines.

Some voting centers in those jurisdictions remained open into the early morning hours in an effort to accommodate the long wait times.
 