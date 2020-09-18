Virginia voting opens with long lines

article

Northern Virginia residents hoping to get a jump on the first day of early voting in the Commonwealth.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about voting in Virginia today county by county

State and local officials in Virginia relentlessly promoted voting by mail heading into fall, but that didn’t stop people from exercising the tried and true method on Friday.

A scan of social media revealed long lines in places like Arlington, Fairfax, Alexandria and Leesburg.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Long lines have plagued polling places in the District, Maryland and Virginia as COVID-19 restrictions prompted officials put in place social distancing guidelines.

READ MORE: Lines wrap around polling places in DC despite pandemic, protests

Some voting centers in those jurisdictions remained open into the early morning hours in an effort to accommodate the long wait times.

