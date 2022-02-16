Virginia State Police cruisers involved in crash on I-95 during pursuit of stolen vehicle: police

A crash involving multiple vehicles, including Virginia State Police cruisers, has closed traffic along a portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Southbound lanes of I-95 are closed prior to Prince William Parkway in the Woodbridge area. Northbound lanes are also experiencing delays.

Police say the cruisers were struck while pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Traffic is being diverted to VA-123 at this time.

Injuries have been reported, however, the extent of those injuries is not yet known.