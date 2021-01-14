Virginia Gov says schools can open with precautions - find out how

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says the state is switching gears when it comes to re-opening schools in the midst of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Governor announced that schools will no longer operate under the assumption that they should stay closed while the novel coronavirus surges, they will operate under the mandate that "schools need to be open, and here are the ways they can do that safely."

The governor said he’d been inspired while visiting T.C. Williams High School, where seeing teachers receive the coronavirus vaccine gave him a sense of optimism.

While highlighting the positive impact restoring in-person education will have, Northam cautioned that schools must do so safely.

State officials noted that although the vaccine – which is rolling out slowly nationwide – is a significant step, it’s not necessarily a precursor to reopening.

"All of our school divisions need to be making plans about how to reopen schools," the governor said. "It’s not going to happen next week, but I want our schools to come from this starting point: How do we get schools open safely."

The governor believes that schools "are places where we can do all of the mitigation measures" – such as masking wearing, cleaning, and social distancing.

On Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Education released new guidance informed by the CDC outlining how to open schools safely.

The document outlines the guiding principles educators should use, such as support for in-person learning; prioritizing young learners; putting education first; focusing on prevention; considering community needs; and being flexible and innovative.

It also highlights the now-familiar COVID-19 mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, washing hands, cleaning and disinfecting, and contact tracing.

Finally, it looks at what steps each district needs to take to determine a timeline for reopening, and what it needs to implement to match that timeline.

You can read the entire document by clicking here.

