Virginia Gov Northam says dental, elective surgeries can resume after Thursday at midnight

While many features of life before the COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia will have to stay on hold, after Thursday at midnight, residents will be able to resume at least one normal activity.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that elective surgeries and dental procedures can resume after midnight on Thursday, after an emergency order to postpone such procedures was signed in March.

The Governor noted that, at the time, the state felt it needed to preserve personal protective equipment in case the COVID-19 outbreak spread more quickly than anticipated.

In that case, they would need to make sure healthcare workers on the frontline of the battle against the sickness would need protection.

Although the number of novel coronavirus cases in Virginia has hardly abated, officials are now confident that they have the equipment in place to accommodate such a surge. In addition, the state’s hospitals have not been overwhelmed in the numbers officials had feared they might be.

Moreover, Northam says the state has been successful in slowing down COVID-19, if not in halting it altogether.

The governor encouraged anyone who has put off any procedure, to call their healthcare provider to set up appointments.

