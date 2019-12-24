VIDEO: Rap star, Vance High grad DaBaby is briefly detained by CMPD

Rap star and Vance High grad 'DaBaby' was taken off in handcuffs following his concert Monday night at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. It is unclear at this time what led to his arrest.

CMPD says they took Jonathan Kirk, the artists' formal name, into custody in the parking lot around 11 p.m. and issued him a citation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was then released.

A cloud hung over the rapper's heaD earlier this year in connection to his alleged involvement with a fatal shooting incident involving a man who was shot and killed at a Walmart in Huntersville. The only charges he ended up facing were gun charges.

CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST DABABY IN DEADLY WALMART SHOOTING

DaBaby held a toy giveaway earlier on Monday in Charlotte. He posted an Instagram Story Tuesday blaming CMPD for targeting him. The video appears to be showing CMPD officers searching his vehicle in the Bojangles parking lot.

He is nominated for two Grammy Awards and is set to perform during Super Bowl Week in Miami in 2020.