VIDEO: Man shot, carjacked in Anne Arundel County, police say

A man was seriously injured in a shooting during a carjacking in Anne Arundel County, police say.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2700 block of Arundel Road in Mount Rainier around 4:10 p.m.

Police say the suspects pulled up on the victim and shot him in the right shoulder. They then drove off in his 2011 Dodge Durango.

New video obtained by FOX 5 appears to show the suspects forcing the man over the the car before driving off in it as the owner hangs on.

The suspects are described as two black males, possibly juveniles, both described as having slender builds. The suspects were wearing black masks and dark clothing, and one was wearing a black puffy jacket, police say.

According to police, the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

So far, the vehicle has not been recovered and the suspects remain on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.