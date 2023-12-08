VIDEO: 55-year-old drunk driver crashes into Fairfax County police cruiser

A drunk driver was caught on-camera crashing into a police cruiser in Fairfax County.

According to officials, a Fairfax County officer was assisting a bicyclist who was riding without lights on Wednesday, Dec. 6, when a driver crashed into his cruiser. The officer saw the bicyclist in the lane of travel and cars were swerving to avoid him. The officer made contact with the man and began educating him on the law and the importance of having lights on a bike while riding at night.

The officer instructed the rider to move in front of his cruiser, out of danger from traffic while they are speaking. A drunk driver of a BMW then crashed into the rear end of the officer's cruiser.

The suspect has been identified as 55-year-old Charles Foreman of Burke. The officer sustained a minor injury to his leg and was treated at the scene.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated.