VIDEO: Child steals package off front porch in Prince George's County

A child snatching a package from a front door while his mother was allegedly coaching him was caught on camera in Prince George's County.

The incident happened at a gated apartment building in District Heights. The victim says he's had several packages go missing, so he and a neighbor set up a doorbell camera.

READ MORE: Thief caught on camera robbing home in Kalorama

The video they captured shows a child taking the package and then tossing it to a woman off-camera. The victim believes the person off camera is the child’s mother coaching him to steal the package.

Police say detectives are planning to interview the victim and any potential witnesses and are also reviewing the video.

READ MORE: Alexandria man charged with trying to poison neighbors' dogs over 'loud barking'

The victim says what’s most disturbing is it’s a child being encouraged to commit this crime.