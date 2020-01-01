Victim in critical condition after Frederick shooting

Frederick Police are investigating after a shooting in the 300 block of Fieldpointe Drive.

According to police, the victim – who has not been identified – was shot multiple times.

The victim has since been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect know each other, but they have not released any suspect information.

They say additional details will be released.

