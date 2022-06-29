Vehicles stuck in wet tar causing major delays along I-295 southbound

Wet tar is causing delays along Interstate 295 southbound as several vehicles are stuck, according to D.C. Police.

Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternative routes and avoid traveling in the southbound area of I-295 between Route 50 and E. Capitol Street Northeast. The road closures are causing significant delays. Police are working to remove the vehicles from the asphalt.

The construction miscue apparently took place Wednesday morning as workers poured the wet tar onto the road.

Authorities say there were no injuries reported and drivers can expect backups until Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.