US Park Police charged in Bijan Ghaisar killing surrender to police

Two U.S. Park Police officers who have been charged in connection with the shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar surrendered to the authorities in Fairfax County Monday morning.

According to police, Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard will be arraigned around 10 a.m.

The officers were charged last week manslaughter, but failed to turn themselves in promptly.

On Nov. 17, 2017, Amaya and Vinyard shot Ghaisar after they attempted to stop him and his SUV started to pull away.

Prior to the shooting, Ghaisar had left the scene of a minor crash on the George Washington Parkway.

In September, documents made public in a civil suit filed by Ghaisar's parents provided the first real insight into the thought process of officers Amaya and Vinyard.

Dashcam video of the chase and shooting prompted outrage, as the vehicle appeared to be approaching the officers at a slow speed.

Evidence like the 911 call reporting the initial minor accident on the GW Parkway that Ghaisar was involved in is one of the many factors that played a role in bringing charges against Amaya and Vinyard.

Ghaisar's family and several lawmakers believe the officers acted unreasonably and with excessive force.

