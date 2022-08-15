UPS driver reportedly injured after shooting in Prince George’s County

Authorities in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a United Parcel Service delivery driver hospitalized.

Police say the shooting was reported around 10 a.m. near Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road in the Suitland area.

Images from the scene show police cars surrounding a UPS truck in a parking lot.

Police say the driver is a man and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

UPS released the following statement to FOX 5:

"We are thankful that our driver is safe and we are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation. Because this is an active investigation, we will defer to local authorities for any further comment."

